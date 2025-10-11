Calder shooting leaves 34yro man in ICU

Ongoing Investigation into Shooting Incident at Calder

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident at Calder at about 9:34PM on Friday, October 10, 2025, during which a firearm was discharged.

Upon receiving the report, police responded to the scene. A 34‑year‑old resident of Biabou sustained gunshot injuries and was transported for emergency medical treatment. The individual is presently warded in the Intensive Care Unit at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

A 35‑year‑old resident of Calder is in police custody assisting with enquiries.

This matter remains active. Further updates will be provided at the appropriate time and in a manner that does not jeopardise the integrity of the investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the Stubbs Police Station at (784) 458‑4210, Police Control at (784) 457‑1211, ACP Crimes ext.(4816), or the Public Relations and Complaints Department at (784) 485‑6891.

We thank the public for their cooperation and understanding.