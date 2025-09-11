Ad image

Termite Troubles: J.P Eustace secondary to close temporarily

Ernesto Cooke
St Vincent’s Ministry of Education has announced the temporary closure of Dr. J.P Eustace Memorial School on Thursday, September 11, and Friday, September 12, 2025.

The closure comes in response to a significant termite infestation that has compromised certain areas of the school building.


Officials say The Roads Building and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) has been working diligently during the recent school vacation to combat the termite problem.

Despite their efforts, some sections of the school remain unsuitable for effective teaching and learning, necessitating the temporary closure.

“We understand the potential disruption this may cause to students, parents, and staff,” said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Education. “Our primary concern is maintaining a safe and conducive learning environment for our students.”

Key Details:

  • Closure Dates: September 11-12, 2025
  • Reason: Termite infestation
  • Responsible Authority: BRAGSA
  • Status: Temporary closure

