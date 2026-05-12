Traffic lights to be reintroduced to regulate congestion

The Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, and Physical Planning is rolling out a multi-pronged strategy to combat severe traffic congestion into and out of Kingstown. Following a recent ministry-conducted study on the traffic situation between Kingstown and Calliaqua, the ministry detailed a series of upcoming infrastructure and transit changes aimed at easing the daily commute for residents.

The study identified that while heavy traffic originates across the country, the most significant congestion bottleneck manifests in the Arnos Vale area near the tarmac.

To address this specific pinch point, the government plans to construct a roundabout in the Arnos Vale area, a project for which investors are already lined up and ready to begin work. Recognizing that a roundabout alone is not a cure-all, the ministry will also reintroduce traffic lights to the area to regulate traffic flow, instill better discipline among motorists navigating the intersection, and reduce the risk of accidents.

Another major infrastructural upgrade will be the implementation of a reversible lane system between Arnos Vale and Kingstown. Currently limited to one lane in each direction, the new system will successfully accommodate an additional lane. During the morning rush hour, two lanes will be dedicated strictly to traffic heading into Kingstown, and this flow will reverse in the evening to provide two lanes for outbound traffic.

Beyond physical road alterations, the ministry is actively targeting commuter habits to alleviate the gridlock. Noting that the vast majority of vehicles entering Kingstown carry only a single occupant, the ministry has strongly encouraged citizens to embrace carpooling with family or friends.

Furthermore, the government intends to introduce a new transit operation system to keep excess vehicles out of the city center.

Commuters traveling from the Leeward end will be able to leave their vehicles at a designated hub near the Camden Park car park, while those from the opposite end can utilize a hub located near the playing field on the tarmac. From these localized hubs, a dedicated shuttle system will transport commuters directly into Kingstown, significantly reducing the total volume of vehicles converging on the nation’s capital.