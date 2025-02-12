‘Travesty of justice’, Ruling in Vaccine Case Sparks Union Backlash

SVG PSU – Travesty of Justice

The St Vincent Public Service Union has called Wednesday’s ruling in the vaccine mandate case, “a travesty of justice”. The 2021 mandate left hundreds of public servants without a job for refusing a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday the EC Court of appeal ruled in the governments favor thus overturning the ruling made by Justice Esco Henry that the mandate was ‘unconstitutional’.

Justice of Appeal Eddy Ventose delivered the judgement of the majority. The decision was split 2-1. Justice of Appeal Wallbank dissented. There was no order as to costs.

“Travesty of Justice — The Saint Vincent and Public Service Union and our sister union, the SVG Teachers Union and Police Welfare Association, are indeed disappointed and dissatisfied by the ruling passed down by the Court of Appeal by Justice Eddy Ventose this morning.”.

“This day is symbolic as it reinforces and reminds us why the protection of workers’ rights will continue to be the banner and guiding force of trade unions across the globe. The injustice of the vaccine mandate would forever be lodged in the minds of all Vincentians, and the horror and turmoil it caused for hundreds of the hard-working citizens and their families throughout the length and breadth of St Vincent and the Grenadines would never be forgotten.”.

The unions said the road ahead will not be an easy one to trod, but they will seek guidance from their members and legal counsel to guide the way forward.

The release stated, “Our fight for our members continues.”

