Starbucks, international coffee house, opens in Guyana

International coffee house –Starbucks -is now in Guyana, and according to President Dr Irfaan Ali, the opening of Guyana’s first Starbucks is testament to the confidence of international companies in Guyana’s economy.

President Ali made the statement during his feature remarks at the official opening of the international franchise’s first local outlet at the Amazonia Mall in Providence on the East Bank of Demerara.

The President said that it is an important investment for the services industry and challenged the company to use locally produced coffee for their products and to sell local pastries.

President Ali also placed the first order