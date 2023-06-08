Starlink to deliver satellite broadband services in Trinidad & Tobago

Elon Musk company gets T&T broadband concession

Starlink, Elon Musk’s company, has secured a concession to deliver satellite broadband service in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Minister of Digital Transformation gave the concession to Starlink Internet Services Trinidad and Tobago on May 17, 2023. The concession is valid for ten years.

Starlink was awarded a Type 2 concession to provide a nationwide geographic public domestic fixed (by satellite) telecommunications network and public domestic fixed telecommunications services.

A Starlink availability map on its website implies that the satellite service will be available in T&T soon “pending service coverage or regulatory approval.” According to the map, the service will begin in Q2 2023, which concludes in 22 days.

Starlink operates a satellite constellation that enables it to support services like as streaming, online gaming, and video calls. SpaceX, a private firm in which Musk is the main stakeholder, operates the Starlink satellites.

Starlink Internet Services has three directors, according to the Companies Registry, Gavindra Salick of 122 to 124 Frederick St Port-of-Spain and SpaceX employees Lauren Dreyer and Richard Lee of McGregor, Texas.

Source : Trinidad Guardian