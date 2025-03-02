Starlink’s Belize Launch Raises Questions on Market Fairness

Starlink offers $29 internet in Belize: What it means for local providers

Starlink’s launch in Belize has sparked both excitement and concern as Belizeans consider the potential benefits of improved connectivity against potential disruptions to the local market.

The Public Utilities Commission (PUC) granted Starlink approval under strict conditions, stating that the service should only be available in areas lacking internet access, on vessels, and during emergencies.

However, with Starlink now widely promoting its services, some question whether it intends to operate beyond these initial conditions.

Prime Minister John Briceño emphasized the need for safeguards to protect Belizean consumers and businesses, stating that large corporations often enter markets with ultra-low pricing strategies, which can undermine local providers.

The PUC’s stance remains firm, aiming to balance technological advancements with fair market competition, ensuring Belizeans benefit from better internet without jeopardizing local infrastructure.