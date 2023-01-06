State of the World Midwifery Policy Dialogue – Report

The Caribbean Regional Midwives Association (CRMA) along with partners; Momentum Country Global Leadership (MCGL/USAID) and UNFPA hosted a 3-day policy dialogue workshop, Nov 14-16th, 2022 at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown, Guyana, to discuss the State of the World’s Midwifery (SoWMy) Report 2021 and formulate a Caribbean response. The Policy Dialogue Workshop participants included the Chief Nurses and Heads of Regulatory Councils from 10 countries in the Region: Antigua, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St Lucia, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad & Tobago.

The third global SoWMy 2021 Report provides an updated evidence base on the sexual, reproductive, maternal, newborn and adolescent health (SRMNAH) care from 194 countries. The report, produced by UNFPA, the International Confederation of Midwives (ICM), the World Health Organization (WHO) and Novametrics, shows the progress and trends and identifies the barriers and challenges to future advancement.

After the 3-day deliberations, it was concluded that the same broad areas of concern identified in the SoWMy report were also true in the Caribbean region.

Workforce: The shortage of midwives in the Caribbean cannot be quantified because most of the Midwives are Registered Nurses and the data base in most countries do not separate the specialties. The commitment from the countries is to have a database that reflects Midwives separate from Registered Nurses. Workforce in the region is also affected by a high level of migration. The recommendation of the participants is to put retention policies in place, that involves improving the work environment; adding allowances to the base salaries; making allowances for exchange programmes with recruiting countries; increasing the number of midwives educated; and strengthening bonds attached to education.

Education & Practice: The SoWMy Report states that midwives can provide 90% of the SRMNAH care needed. In the Caribbean the scope of practice is not consistent with the standards set out by the ICM. The participants of the workshop have committed to ensure that midwives are educated with the skills and competencies necessary for midwifery practice. To facilitate this process, we further committed to working toward a unified regional curriculum consistent with

ICM’s standards and offering a regional exam for midwives. The need for continued professional development specific to midwifery practice attached to re-licensure was also highlighted.

The participants also committed to promote a and competencies of the midwife. This level of outcomes and increased client satisfaction.

Midwifery-led model of care to utilize the skills care leads to improved maternal and newborn

Leadership: In the Caribbean there are midwives in leadership positions, but there is a need for a chief/senior midwifery officer whose focus will be to lead the SRMNAH policies and practice in the country. There is also a commitment to galvanize the midwives within countries to form an interest group/association to increase accountability and give credibility to midwifery as a profession.

The success of this workshop will be measured by the investment that our Ministries of Health and Regulatory bodies are prepared to put into the profession. These changes must be intentional and a part of the overall process to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030. As documented in the SoWMy Report; Investing in professionally educated and regulated midwives will promote the health and well-being of women, adolescents, and newborns, save lives and contribute to national and local economies.

A formal document with the detailed Regional response to the SoWMy report 2021 will be published in the first quarter of 2023.

Source : CRMA