Stephan Hornsey Takes Over as SVGEF Executive Director

The St.Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund is pleased to announce the appointment of our new Executive Director, Stephan Hornsey. Stephan takes over the reins from Ms. Louise Mitchell, who co-founded the organization back in 2015 with Bryan Adams and Ben Goldsmith.

After nearly a decade of dedicated service as Executive Director, Louise Mitchell will continue her involvement with the fund as she hands over to Stephan. Stephan has been a core member of the SVGEF team for the past three years, gaining valuable experience.

Supported by the SVGEF local team, steering committee members, and project partners, Stephan now leads the way in guiding our work at the organisation to protect the species and habitats of St.Vincent and the Grenadines. This is achieved by working closely with our local communities, as well as regional and international partnerships.

“I am honoured and really happy to be given this role. And thank you to everyone who has given me their support. I look forward to building existing relationships and developing new ones ahead, so we can all work together to protect the environment of St.Vincent and the Grenadines.” Stephan Hornsey, SVGEF Executive Director.