Stephenson informs people in Biabou on the Consumer Protection Act

Consumer Protection Act of 2020 Explained at Town Hall Meeting in Biabou

Minister with responsibility for Consumer Affairs Hon. Frederick Stephenson said the Consumer Protection Act-2020 is a very important piece of legislation because it not only protects the consumer but it also protects business operators.

“It is important for us to understand what we are talking about when we speak about consumer rights and consumer protection because all of us have a responsibility…,” said Minister Stephenson.

Stephenson was speaking at the first in a series of town hall meetings on Tuesday March 7th at the Biabou Learning Resource Centre. These meetings are to sensitise Vincentians about their rights and responsibilities, in accordance with the Consumer Protection Act of 2020, as consumers of goods and services.

Director of the Consumer Affairs and Internal Trade, Clarence Harry told the residents of Biabou and surrounding communities, that SVG’s Consumer Protection Act 2020 “sets the frame work for the way consumers and operators should function in the marketplace”.

The Department of Consumer Affairs will also host Town Hall meetings in Mesopotamia at the Hebron Gospel Chapel on Wednesday March 8 and in Layou on Thursday March 9, at the Louis Straker Learning Resource Centre. The events also form part of the activities to observe World Consumer Rights Day March 15th 2023. The local theme for this year’s observance is ‘Empowering Consumers Through the Promotion of Consumers Interest’.