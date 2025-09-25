Stephenson Leads OECS Foreign Affairs Council

SVG’s’ FOREIGN MINISTER APPOINTED CHAIR OF THE OECS COUNCIL OF MINISTERS

The Honourable Frederick Stephenson, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has assumed the Chairmanship of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Council of Ministers: Foreign Affairs.

The handover took place on Sunday, September 21, during the Eighth Meeting of the Council, held on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week. Minister Stephenson succeeded the Honourable Alva Baptiste, Minister of External Affairs of Saint Lucia.

Ministers used the meeting to deliberate on key regional priorities, including climate change and disaster preparedness, the OECS Free Movement of Persons, and rising food prices and food security.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Consumer Affairs congratulates Minister Stephenson on his appointment and extends best wishes for a successful tenure.