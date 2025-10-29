Stevedore charged with assaulting, wounding police officer

Stevedore Charged with Wounding, Assault and Resisting Arrest of Police Officer

On October 25, 2025, police arrested and charged Rolando Laidlow, a 28-year-old Stevedore of Kingstown Park, with the offences of Wounding, Assault and Resisting the Arrest of a Police Officer.

According to investigations, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 24-year-old Police Officer of Upper Fair Hall by striking him on his mouth with his hand.

He was also charged with assaulting the same officer by pushing him to the ground.

And lastly, he was charged with resisting the arrest of a police officer, acting in the due execution of his duty, by pulling away from him.

The offences were committed at Upper Bay Street, Kingstown on October 24, 2025. Laidlow appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on October 28, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was granted composite bail in the sum of $2,500.00 ECC with one surety and ordered not to have any contact with the complainant. He was also ordered to report to the Central Police Station every Tuesday between 6am and 6pm. The matter was adjourned to July 13,2026, for trial.