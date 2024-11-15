Stewart strike keeps SVG alive for top spot in Concacaf League

Stewart strike keeps Saint Vincent and the Grenadines alive for top spot

The 2024/25 Concacaf Nations League continued with two matches in Group A of League B on Thursday as the race for first place continues between El Salvador and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

A 2-1 victory kept promotion hopes alive for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Group leaders El Salvador earned a 1-nil win to keep a two-point advantage into the final matchday.

Montserrat vs. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines earned a 2-1 victory over Montserrat at Estadio Cuscatlán in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Steven Pierre opened the scoring in the 42’ after receiving a brilliant chip pass from Shakeem Adams over the defense.

Pierre contributed again in the closing stretch with a strong run into the box and was brought down, earning a penalty kick for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Cornelius Stewart stepped up and converted the penalty kick attempt in the 86’ to double the lead for the Vincy Heat, striking what would be the match-winner.

Donervorn Daniels got Montserrat on the board in the 88’ to deny goalkeeper Lemus Christopher the clean sheet.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines remained in second place, improving to 10 points to stay on the heels of group leaders El Salvador. Montserrat is the last-place team in Group A with three points, one behind third-place Bonaire.