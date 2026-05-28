Still Kickin’ charity donates seeds to boost SVG food security

ZHTF Receives Seed Donation from Canada-Based Charity to Support Food Security and Local Production

The Zero Hunger Trust Fund (ZHTF) has received a donation of three barrels of vegetable, herb and flower seeds from Dwight “Bongo” Anderson, Founder and Executive Director of the Canada-based Still Kickin’ Charity, in support of ongoing national efforts to strengthen food security, backyard gardening and small-scale agricultural production in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The official handover took place on Monday, 18 May 2026, at the ZHTF office on the second floor of the NIS Building in Kingstown. Former Consul General to Toronto, Mr. Fitz Huggins, presented the donation to the ZHTF on behalf of Mr. Anderson and Still Kickin’ Charity.

The seeds will support food security initiatives being advanced through the ZHTF and partner institutions. One barrel was presented to the Ministry of Social Welfare and Community Empowerment, Ecclesiastical Affairs and National Heritage; one barrel was presented to Seed Sisters through its representative, Ms. Angela Byron; and the third barrel will remain with the ZHTF to support its ongoing community and household food security work.

Chief Executive Officer/Director of the ZHTF, Mrs. Safiya Horne-Bique, welcomed the donation and described it as timely and directly aligned with the Fund’s mandate to support practical, community-based responses to hunger, nutrition and food vulnerability.

“This is a very timely donation, and I know our backyard gardeners and family farmers will appreciate receiving these seeds. Dwight has been a friend of the ZHTF, and we look forward to continued collaboration with him and his team as we continue to serve the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” Mrs. Horne-Bique said.

Minister of Social Welfare and Community Empowerment, Ecclesiastical Affairs and National Heritage, Hon. Shevern John, underscored the importance of increasing local production and strengthening agriculture as a key pillar of national development.

“As part of the Government’s mandate, our mission is to ensure that agriculture remains one of the four pillars of the economy. These seeds will go towards farmers who will improve their production and help increase domestic food production. This is an important contribution to food security in St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” Minister John stated.

Minister John also expressed appreciation to Mr. Anderson and the Still Kickin’ Charity for their continued support, while commending ZHTF for facilitating the handover and helping to ensure that the donation reaches farmers, communities and groups that can benefit from the seeds.

Mr. Fitz Huggins, former Consul General to Toronto, noted that the donation is well aligned with ZHTF’s national food security programming.

“I know these seeds will be well received, as they align with several of the programmes that the ZHTF facilitates on an annual basis,” Mr. Huggins said.

Mr. Anderson, who is of Jamaican-Canadian heritage, explained that he and his family lived in St. Vincent and the Grenadines from 2021 to 2024 and developed strong relationships within the local farming community. He said those experiences deepened his appreciation for the role of food production in the livelihoods of Vincentians and strengthened his desire to contribute to the country’s food security efforts.

According to Mr. Anderson, Still Kickin’ Charity began sending seed donations to St. Vincent and the Grenadines following the eruption of La Soufrière Volcano in 2021 and has continued to support related efforts since then.

“We are well aware of the food security issues in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and the natural disasters that farmers and the wider population have faced,” Mr. Anderson said.

He further explained that the SVG-based Seed Sisters group was established through his charity to support female farmers, boost food production and help lay the foundation for a sustainable seed bank initiative in the country.

“The aim is not only to grow seeds for selling or personal use, but also to develop a strategic seed bank in St. Vincent that can help to reinvigorate the agricultural sector if it is affected by storms, volcanic activity or other challenges,” he said.

Mr. Anderson encouraged Vincentians to consider seed saving and household-level seed banking as part of broader efforts to build resilience, especially in light of global economic uncertainty and supply chain disruptions affecting small island developing states.

He also expressed gratitude to Westcoast Seeds and its Donations Coordinator, Ms. Erika Simms, for their continued support in making the donation possible.

The ZHTF continues to work with local, regional and international partners to advance sustainable, nutrition-sensitive food security initiatives across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, including support for backyard gardening, youth involvement in agriculture, community food production and increased access to nutritious foods.