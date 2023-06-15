Stop notices placed at ports of entry/exit for Raphael Lavia of Sandy Bay

Assault and Theft land labourer in Court

Raphael Lavia, a 30-year-old labourer from Sandy Bay, was taken into custody at 12:53 p.m. on June 12, 2023, and charged with Assault and Theft.

Lavia was charged with assaulting a 47-year-old Labourer of the same address with an unknown object on the left side of his face.

He was also charged with stealing $200.00ECC in cash from the said 47-year-old Labourer. The incidents occurred at Sandy Bay at about 9:30 pm on 07.06.23.

On Monday, June 12, 2023, Lavia entered a not-guilty plea in Georgetown Magistrate Court. He was granted bail of $4000.00 with one surety.

He was given the order to surrender all travel documents and directed to report to Police between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. every Monday and Friday.

Stop notices were issued at all ports of entry/exit. He is scheduled to appear in Court on Monday, June 26, 2023.

Source : RSVGPF