Storm DANA hits The European Nation Of Spain

During the first weekend of September 2023, a slow-moving storm system, officially known as an upper-level isolated depression (DANA), has affected Spain, causing heavy rains and floods.

The storm, as seen in this image acquired by a Copernicus Sentinel-3 satellite on 3 September, caused two casualties in Huesca.

The Spanish Meteorological Agency (AEMET) issued a red alert for Madrid and Toledo, the highest of its three-tiered system.

The Madrid City Council has urged residents of the capital to stay indoors as DANA creates a historic ‘exceptional and anomalous situation’.

The Copernicus Emergency Management System product portfolio includes two forecasting systems designed to support preparedness and emergency response for floods at European and global levels: the European Flood Awareness System (EFAS) and the Global Flood Awareness System (GloFAS). Further details are available here.