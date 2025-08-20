Storm denies ownership of boat that ran aground

Prime Minister’s Son Clarifies Boat Ownership Amid Social Media Speculation

Storm Gonsalves has emphatically denied ownership of the vessel that ran aground on the rocks near the Bottle and Glass area in Barrouallie, addressing widespread social media rumors surrounding the maritime incident.

The incident, which left several occupants with minor injuries, sparked intense speculation about the boat’s ownership and the circumstances of the accident. Gonsalves addressed these claims directly, acknowledging that while the boat bears a similar color scheme to his own vessel, it is not his property.

“No, it’s not my boat, though it does have a similar color,” Gonsalves told St Vincent Times. He added that he knows the actual owners and has been informed that the injuries sustained were minor and did not require hospitalization.

Sources close to the incident revealed that the vessel is reportedly owned by two local businessmen who operate a motor vehicle company in Kingstown. However, St Vincent Times has chosen to withhold the owners’ names pending further verification.

When approached for comment, the Coast Guard, failed to provide immediate information – a pattern that has reportedly occurred multiple times. This is the 15th instance of an unfulfilled pledge to return a call.