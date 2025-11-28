Storm Gonsalves speaks to Defeat and Rebirth

My sisters and I grew up spending many nights in the back of my father’s Pajero. Funnily enough it was yellow. Speaker horns attached to the roof. He would travel to the various pastures and playing fields across the country and host sometimes one man meetings. Whole rallies could form around this Pajero but sometimes as I mentioned not many would show up. That said, even though at times they did not venture out to the playing field, they were in their homes listening, intently, to a young radical lawyer who would one day become leader. His message eventually took hold.

St. Vincent was different then as it is now. The people expect more. A standard that in large part was instilled by my party, The Unity Labour Party. Roads and bridges built hither too never ventured. International Airport. A government that educated tens of thousands and made education a human right in this country.

I like to say the ULP built the foundation of this country with the education revolution, put up the walls and installed the doors and windows. We needed 5 more years to complete the metaphorical roof in order to put us on track to first world status. The people opted for a different route and the will and outcome of this election must be respected.

My father has known political defeat and success. I lived through two political defeats before now, 1994 and 1998. My father has been a political activist for almost 60 years and he was Prime Minister for almost 25 of those years. His back broad and he will rebuild his party.

I was eight years old when my father became prime minister and I am now 33 years old. One thing I am looking forward to is the end of the constant scheming of many ill intentioned persons. Those who pretend to be friends only to see what they can gain from that friendship.

I would tell you, being unelected and the “son of”, I had no power to fix the plethora of problems heaped on me by “friends”. As soon as they realized this, they grew bitter and formed hatred for me in many instances. Teachers, schoolmates, random strangers off the street. They are all in my inbox this morning in gleeful ignorance, again heaping all the blame of their misfortune at my feet. I am just smiling because I am free of their fakeness. They will now have to focus their efforts on another “son or daughter of”.

If any of the children of the ministers of the incoming administration ever need my advice on how to deal with such people I am more than willing to give my two cents. In this vein, I would like to publicly thank Louise Mitchell for taking part in many frank discussions with me over the years. Whilst we disagree sharply on political issues, we agree on mostly everything else. Like her I was born into this and while others have the luxury of deciding where their allegiance lies on a daily basis, we will remain as we were born.

While I am very disappointed in the outcome of this general election I see it as an opportunity to rebuild, to look within and to chart a new course for myself.

Contrary to what you have heard during this campaign, I am not a drug dealer, human trafficker or smuggler. Nor am I corrupt. I learned a long time ago that I had to stay clear of doing government business. During this administration, NDP affiliated contractors and consultants made millions from government projects. I am not saying that is a bad thing. I support and encourage entrepreneurs of any ilk. However, I found those labels thrown at me during the election very amusing. Common sense tells us that a corrupt government does not ensure that its political opponents receive hefty government contracts. However, a fair, principled and balanced government ensures all Vincentians have access to all opportunities. Up to this day, I have never received a government contract.

I earn my money through crypto investments and real estate. I am one of the earliest investors in Bitcoin in this country and I am proud to say that. I am really looking forward to forging ahead without the “anchor” of association with the government of the day. Whether I will be allowed to do so in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, time will tell.

It wasn’t all bad, it was mostly good. I am proud of helping persons over the years. I would take particular interest in health care and educational issues. I have advocated for several persons to receive kidney transplants, heart surgeries and mental health check ups. I have guided those looking to further their education.

In the end I am at peace with the result as I did my best. I will follow through on the personal promises I made during the election. I will always be yours to call on. No matter what happens.

Lastly, I would like to congratulate the new government and I wish them success as the future of the country relies on it.

To my supporters, you will not be forgotten and once I draw breath I will defend you. Let us make peace and rebuild.

P.S; Gonsalves told St Vincent Times that his Facebook account was disabled and he is attempting to regain control of it.