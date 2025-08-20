PM’s son tells unelected officials ‘count yo days’

In a provocative social media post, Storm Gonsalves, son of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, has launched a scathing critique of what he describes as entrenched bureaucratic resistance within government institutions.

Targeting what he calls the “Demi-Gods of the civil service and statutory bodies,” Storm Gonsalves accused certain unelected officials of systematically undermining governmental progress and creating obstacles for ordinary citizens.

Key Allegations:

Bureaucratic Obstruction

Storm explicitly highlighted several instances of alleged administrative sabotage, including:

Delayed road project payments

Selective enforcement of building regulations

Deliberate suppression of government grants

Politically motivated administrative roadblocks

“A small few of these powerful agents of chaos, our version of the deep state, choose sabotage instead of progress,” Gonsalves stated emphatically.

The aforementioned suggests a broader pattern of administrative misconduct, where unelected officials potentially wield disproportionate power to impede governmental initiatives and citizen opportunities.

“Too many poor people suffering at the hand of biased, unelected officials,” he declared, emphasizing the human cost of bureaucratic intransigence.

In a particularly pointed message, Storm issued a clear message : “Gentlemen and women in those positions, abusing your position, count yo days!”