In an escalation of a brewing political controversy, Storm Gonsalves, son of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, has threatened legal action against Anil Roberts, a Minister in Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of Housing, over claims about HDC apartment purchases.

The dispute erupted following Roberts’ social media exposé in his “Doubles and Coffee” blog, where he raised questions about Storm, his sister Soleil, and their mother Eloise purchasing apartments at the upscale Victoria Keys complex in Diego Martin.

In a defiant Facebook post on November 11, Storm not only promised to pursue legal action but also revealed an unconventional plan for any potential settlement.

“When I sue who I have to sue, and win, I will just buy more bitcoin,” he wrote, indicating he expects compensation in multiple currencies including US dollars, Eastern Caribbean dollars, Yuan, and Trinidad and Tobago dollars.

The younger Gonsalves dismissed the allegations as a politically motivated distraction, strategically timed just weeks before St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ general elections scheduled for November 27.

Roberts’ original video presentation, which lasted approximately 15 minutes, questioned the motives behind Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves’ comments about Trinidad and Tobago’s foreign policy, specifically criticizing former Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s diplomatic approach.

While Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has consistently denied any wrongdoing, the controversy continues to generate significant regional media attention.