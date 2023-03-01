Storm Juliette rages over the Balearic Islands

An image, acquired on 28 February 2023 by one of the Copernicus Sentinel-3 satellites, shows Storm Juliette sweeping across the island of Mallorca.

An alert has been issued for the island, warning of possible 8-metre waves and heavy snowfall, with temperatures dropping as low as -2°C. Experts have also warned that snowfall of up to 40cm could accumulate on the peaks of the island’s Serra de Tramuntana Mountain range, with lower amounts of snowfall “even at sea level”.

Data from the Copernicus Sentinel-3 satellites enable global monitoring of hurricanes, cyclones, and storms and allow u to monitor the development of disasters worldwide and estimate the extent of the affected area.