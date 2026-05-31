Storm pushes blue economy investments at Miami boat show

Local entrepreneur and businessman Storm Gonsalves recently attended the Miami Boat Show to forge strategic partnerships with international boating brands interested in investing in the Grenadines alongside local partners.

Highlighting his strong belief in the “blue economy,” Gonsalves is actively seeking collaborations that can bring global expertise to the marine sector of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He noted that the global shortage of docking spaces pointing out that there are currently more boats in the world than places to dock them presents significant room for growth in the marine industry.

“I support anyone who invests in their own country. We have to be bold and take risks,” Gonsalves stated, emphasizing his broader vision to “bring the wealth from the sea on to the shore so we can all prosper”. He is looking forward to strengthening these newly formed international bonds to drive investments that will generate stable, long-term employment for the region.

Gonsalves is also encouraging fellow local entrepreneurs to capitalize on this expanding sector.

He advised them to look into several key areas for further investment, specifically highlighting watersports, yacht and boat charters, boat servicing and supplying, repair and maintenance, as well as storage and dockage.