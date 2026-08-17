Stowe family calls for investigation after grave desecration

The Stowe family of Fair Hall is demanding answers and a thorough investigation following the “disturbing and disrespectful” desecration of a loved one’s final resting place at the Golden Vale Cemetery.

The incident involves the grave of Wendy Stowe, whose headstone was discovered dislodged from its base and shattered into several pieces. The damage was first reported to the family on July 28, 2026, only months after the family had followed official procedures to install headstones for both Wendy and her mother, Clementina Stowe, on March 12.

Upon receiving photographic confirmation of the damage on July 30, the family observed further signs of regular disturbance, including evidence that a fire had been lit at the head of the grave. Additionally, a white candle lamp holder that had been planted at the site since September 2025 was found uprooted.

Joann Stowe Powers, representing the Stowe family, reported the vandalism to the Senior Clerk at the Calliaqua Town Hall Office on July 31.

During this meeting, which also included supervisor Ms. Kathy Laidlow, officials suggested that the damage might be linked to stray cattle. The office reportedly identified a specific individual, known as “Marvin,” as the alleged owner of the cattle in question.

Despite initial assurances from the Senior Clerk that a site visit would be conducted and that the cattle owner had been instructed to report to the Town Hall, the family says the matter remains unresolved. Powers noted that as of August 14, 2026, all efforts to obtain further updates from the clerk’s office have been unsuccessful.

“As a grieving family, we properly laid our loved one to rest,” Powers stated, expressing the family’s distress over the incident. “We find this act of vandalism extremely disturbing and disrespectful”.

The Stowe family is now publicly requesting that relevant authorities investigate the matter thoroughly to determine responsibility and ensure that appropriate actions are taken to address the desecration.