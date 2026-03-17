Strengthening reproductive health commodity planning in the Caribbean

A regional workshop in Saint Lucia is seeking to enhance the availability of reproductive health supplies across the Eastern Caribbean.

Organized by the UNFPA and the OECS Pooled Procurement Service, the event focuses on improving how nations forecast, budget, and purchase essential medical commodities.

This initiative is a core component of the Build Back Equal Project, which receives financial backing from the Government of Canada to promote healthcare equity.

Experts and health leaders are collaborating to fix systemic gaps in supply chain management that were identified in previous regional assessments.

By the conclusion of the training, representatives aim to establish standardized planning tools to prevent stockouts and ensure reliable access to contraceptives.

Ultimately, the program seeks to build resilient health systems that can consistently meet the reproductive needs of diverse populations.