String of devastating fires continue across SVG

St. Vincent is currently reeling from a severe and destructive wave of fires that have consumed vital community infrastructure, historic law enforcement buildings, and local businesses over the last several months. Authorities are scrambling to investigate as the list of destroyed private and government properties continues to grow.

In the latest fire, Several properties in Paul’s Avenue, Kingstown were destroyed, while others sustained significant damage. Among them is local radio station Boom FM 106.9. Owner Dwight ‘Bing’ Joseph, on Friday said that the main studio, along with its adjoining components, was completely wiped out by the fire.

This recent catastrophe in Kingstown joins a troubling pattern of blazes targeting government and police facilities earlier in the year. On Tuesday, March 31, 2026, an early-morning fire extensively damaged the building that formerly housed the Stubbs Police Station. Fire Brigade personnel responded to the fully engulfed building at 3:15 a.m. and successfully extinguished the flames without any reported injuries.

Just weeks prior, on Friday, March 13, 2026, the Calliaqua Police Station in East St George was completely gutted by a massive blaze. The severity of the fire caused ammunition left inside the station to explode intermittently while the flames consumed the building.

The destruction threatened the surrounding neighborhood; a house directly behind the station caught fire, and a nearby bakery reportedly sustained damage. The situation was so severe that a fire tender had to be dispatched from the Argyle Airport to assist local responders. Notably, the Calliaqua Police Station had not undergone renovations in nearly a quarter of a century.

The spate of infernos stretches back to late 2025, when a destructive fire broke out at the Questelles Government School just days before the start of the new academic term. The blaze completely ruined the roof and the structural rear of the building, obliterating the school’s kitchen alongside the third and fourth-grade classrooms.

While the Fire Brigade successfully stopped the fire from spreading to the main building, firefighters reportedly faced significant logistical hurdles and equipment challenges during the operation.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) and other local authorities are currently investigating these incidents.

Police are actively urging anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations Department or Police Control to assist with the ongoing investigations.