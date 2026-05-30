Strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake rocks the Southern Caribbean

Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Rocks St Vincent

A significant 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Southern Caribbean on Saturday evening, shaking several islands across the region.

According to data released by the UWI Seismic Research Centre, the seismic event occurred precisely at 5:27 pm local time on May 30, 2026.

The earthquake originated at a depth of 53 kilometers below the surface, with its epicenter located at coordinates 12.21N latitude and 59.57W longitude.

The tremor’s epicenter was situated in close proximity to several major population centers.

It was recorded just 100 kilometers south of Bridgetown, Barbados.

Residents in other nations were also in the vicinity of the quake, with the epicenter located 173 kilometers northeast of Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago, and 212 kilometers southeast of Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.