Strong tropical wave to affect Barbados on Wednesday

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) continues to monitor a tropical wave located about 860 miles (1,592 km) east-southeast of Barbados.

In its latest update issued at 11:30 a.m. today, the BMS said the system is expected to affect Barbados on Wednesday as a strong tropical wave.

There are no watches or warnings in effect for Barbados at this time.

The system, which is associated with an area of low pressure, is currently in the Central Atlantic near 45 degrees west. Environmental conditions are expected to remain unfavourable for development over the next few days. As a result, the chances of significant strengthening are low, and there is still some uncertainty surrounding any potential impacts.

The next statement is scheduled to be issued at 12 noon on Monday, July 21.