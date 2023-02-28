Stubbs Police Youth Club launches Male to Male Mentoring Programme

The Stubbs Police Youth Club has successfully implemented a Male to Male Mentoring Program to mentor the club’s young guys.

The event was held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Stubbs Gospel Hall, with the subject “A PART TO PLAY: REALIZING MY POTENTIAL.”

Hon. Frederick Stephenson, Parliamentary Representative for the South Windward constituency, Superintendent of Police (SOP), Mr. Trevor Bailey, Divisional Commander of the South Central Division, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr. Junior Simmons, Officer-in-Charge of Police Youth Clubs, Mrs. Gweneth Anthony, Youth Officer in the Ministry of National Mobilization, National Coordinator of Police Youth Clubs, Sergean

Mr. Stanley Browne, General Manager of Sagicor, St. Vincent, provided the keynote lecture, and the chairwoman was Ms. Yolande London, Co-coordinator of the Stubbs PYC.

The keynote speaker urged the mentees not to overuse social media in his speech. He offered an analogy, telling the mentees that a close friend of his had purchased a sheep for his son. “For a day or two, the son grazed the sheep. But once the guy discovered about the game “Farmville” he stopped grazing the sheep and was captivated to his device playing the game”.

Mr. Browne reflected on his youth, saying, “we were not kept by social media. Our parents used to summon us inside the home. They kick you out of the house nowadays because you are addicted to social media.”

He advised the mentees that in order to make the most of their lives, they must choose their companions wisely. He stated that some parents have a history of claiming that their child or children were misled, but that this is not always the case. “Show me your five best pals if you want me to know who you are. You are your best five buddies”. He underlined that people who join together have similar ideals, and that where they end up in life is often dictated by the people that surround them. “You must be cautious about who you invite into your private area. If you suspect a man of stealing, avoid him.

“You can become anything you want to be,” Mr. Browne told the mentees. If you can imagine it, you can make it a reality.” He went on to advise the mentees that in order to attain their goals, they must be alive, because no one achieves anything if they are dead. Mr. Browne cautioned the mentees to avoid trouble and gangs. He advised them to eat healthy foods in order to stay healthy. “It is critical that you safeguard not only your body but also your mind. Workout regularly and watch what you consume.”

Corporal Lovitha Boyea, District Coordinator of the Stubbs PYC, provided an outline of the initiative to the audience. She reminded the audience that the mentorship program was the first of its kind to be conducted by the Stubbs PYC and was the brainchild of the co-coordinator, Ms. Yolande London, who pitched the idea to the group and was unanimously approved by all members. “The Stubbs Police Youth Clubs continue to expand in size. “There are 65 registered members, 45 of them are active members, and more than half of them are guys,” Boyea explained.

ASP Junior Simmons, Officer-in-Charge of Police Youth Clubs, told the crowd during his brief remarks at the event that the fundamental goal of the police youth clubs is to assist in the wholesome development of the adolescents of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. “The introduction of the Male to Male Mentoring Project here today is convincing evidence that the Police Youth Clubs are efficiently achieving their duty,” ASP Simmons stated. ASP thanked the Stubbs Police Youth Club leadership and Sgt. Billy on their continued dedication to the clubs for the benefit of the young people.

Mr. Trevor Bailey, Superintendent of Police, told the mentees that joining the Stubbs Police Youth Clubs was a good choice. He claimed that young girls and young ladies appear to receive greater attention in today’s culture. “We don’t want the young ladies to be out of the house after 5 o’clock – while the males are given a free pass to go wherever they want and do whatever they want,” Mrs Bailey explained. “I am quite pleased to see the Stubbs Police Youth Club working on our young males,” he added. Bailey believes that young boys and young men should be taught the same discipline that young girls and young women are. He praised the program as a positive step forward.

Mrs. Gweneth Anthony, Youth Officer in the Ministry of National Mobilization, stated that the amount of boys and men in the audience drew her attention from the minute she entered the building, which she found quite pleasing. She informed the young mentees that being a part of the program will help them significantly because the mentors are mature, talented, and responsible individuals who will instill those qualities in them.

Hon. Frederick Stephenson, Parliamentary Representative for the Constituency of South Windward, also addressed the mentees and mentors. “You can be anything you want to be,” he urged the mentees, “as long as you put your head, hands, and heart into it.” About nation-building and development, Minister Stephenson stressed the crucial need of every child having a sense of comfort and care in the communities in which they reside.

He expressed sorrow that so many young boys, and even some young girls, became involved in illicit activities. “A few weeks ago, I inquired about the prison population. I was told it was about 400 people – 12 ladies and the rest were young boys. “But today, I’m not speaking of doom and gloom because you have these mentors here today who will support and counsel you to become good citizens in the community,” Minister Stephenson stated.

Minister Stephenson praised the Stubbs Police Youth Club and the leadership of the Police Youth Clubs around the country for their outstanding work. He stated that there used to be a National Youth Council in every hamlet, but that is no longer the case since people are more driven to accomplish things if there is a reward involved.

Ever-Ready Funeral Home, OSV, and Waldron Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Services sponsored the event.