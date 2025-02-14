Stubbs Shooting: Man in Critical Condition

Police Investigating Shooting in Bonhomme, Stubbs

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Bonhomme, Stubbs, leaving a 29-year-old man in critical condition.

On February 13, 2025, police responded to an anonymous tip regarding a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Kevin Matthews, a 29-year-old laborer of Petit Bordel, had sustained a gunshot wound to the right side of his neck. He was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he remains in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and urge anyone with relevant information to come forward. Persons with details that may assist in the investigation are encouraged to contact:

Stubbs Police Station: (784) 458-4210

(784) 458-4210 Police Control: (784) 457-1211

(784) 457-1211 Public Relations and Complaints Department:(784) 485-6891

The RSVGPF remains focused on ensuring public safety and will continue to pursue all available leads in this case.