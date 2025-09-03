Stubbs trio charged with theft of beekeeping equipment

Trio Charged with Theft and Attempt Theft

On September 1, 2025, police arrested and jointly charged Nathaniel Jackson, a 57-year-old Retired Businessman, Rhea Jackson, 52-year-old Retired Administrator and Julian Jackson, 18-year-old Student all of Stubbs, with the offences of Theft and Attempt Theft.

According to investigations, between August 15, 2025 and August 28, 2025, the accused stole five (5) boxes of Beehives valued at $4,000.00 ECC, twelve (12) Beehive frames valued at $500.00 ECC, four (4) grills valued at $500.00 ECC and four (4) Beehive covers valued at $500.00 ECC, total value $5,500.00 ECC; the property of a Resident of Stubbs. They were further charged with intent to commit the offence, “Theft”, by picking up an empty “green beehive box”.

The offences were committed in Stubbs. The defendants appeared before the Calliaqua Magistrate on Tuesday August 2, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charges. They were granted bail in the sum of $2, 500.00 ECC each, with one (1) surety. They were ordered to surrender all travel documents and stop notices were placed at all Ports of Entry. The matter was adjourned for trial on September 28, 2025.