Student appeals to SVG govt to extend voting rights to overseas students

I am a 23-year-old student currently attending a university in the United States, and I would like to express my desire to participate in the upcoming general election, which would mark my first opportunity to vote.

As the government and opposition engage in discussions in parliament, I would like to bring to their attention the plight of university students who are currently residing abroad. It is imperative that we do not have to choose between our education and our democratic rights.

Therefore, I respectfully urge the Cabinet of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to revisit parliament and develop a system that enables students studying in Saint Lucia, Barbados, Taiwan, Jamaica, and the United States to vote.

We should be permitted to cast our votes for the party and representatives of our choice. It is time for our electoral system to be modernized, as demonstrated by similar provisions in countries such as Canada and the United States, where expatriates can voice their opinions in elections.

As students, we represent the future leaders of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and it is only fitting that we are granted the opportunity to participate in shaping our nation’s governance. I encourage other students who share this sentiment to unite with me in advocating for our inclusion in the upcoming 2020 election.