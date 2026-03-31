Student Charged with Grievous Bodily Harm

On March 30, 2026, police arrested and charged Tyrik Malcolm, a 16-year-old student of Redemption Sharpes, with the offence of wounding.

Investigations revealed that on March 22, 2026, the accused unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm on a 48-year-old carpenter of the same address, by chopping him on both hands with a cutlass.

The offence was committed in Redemption Sharpes. Macolm appeared before the Serious Offences court on March 30, 2026. He was not allowed to plea as the matter is indictable.

He was granted bail in the sum of $10, 000.00 ECC with one surety and was ordered to report to the Central Police Station every Monday between 8am-8pm. He was also ordered not to have any contact with the complainant.