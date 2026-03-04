Students explore nature trail for world wildlife day

Lodge Village Government School students celebrated World Wildlife Day through an informative expedition to the Vermont Nature Trail.

During the excursion, the youth explored regional biodiversity and encountered the St. Vincent Parrot, which serves as the country’s national bird.

Expert guides from the Forestry Department and the National Parks Authority mentored the group on the necessity of habitat preservation and the challenges posed by climate change.

The event aimed to cultivate a sense of environmental stewardship by encouraging children to adopt sustainable habits and influence their local communities.

The government continues its commitment to ecological education as a means of protecting the nation’s natural heritage.