Students from Bequia urge to get to mainland to write exams Friday

Students from Bequia doing CAPE Communication Studies
Students from Bequia who commute daily and are scheduled to write CAPE Communication Studies on Friday, June 23, 2023 are asked to note that in light of the approaching Tropical Storm Bret, they should make every effort to get to the mainland today (Thursday) and arrange accommodation on the mainland.
This is to ensure that they are present for the examination on the Villa campus on Friday.
Please check the ferry schedules as these have changed due to the pending storm.