Students Help Plant 93 Trees at Black Point Park

On Tuesday, October 21st, the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority continued the 260 Tree Planting Campaign — this time at the beautiful Black Point Heritage and Recreational Park.
“A round of applause to the energetic students and teachers of Sandy Bay Secondary School who helped plant a total of 93 plants “.
Here’s what went into the ground:
13 Ixoras
12 Cane Palms
1 Butter Cup (a solo star
50 Grape Plants
12 Coconuts
5 Sea Grapes
Each plant adds to the legacy of the 260th Anniversary of the St. Vincent Botanical Garden — preserving nature and celebrating our heritage.