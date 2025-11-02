Students Help Plant 93 Trees at Black Point Park

On Tuesday, October 21st, the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority continued the 260 Tree Planting Campaign — this time at the beautiful Black Point Heritage and Recreational Park.

“A round of applause to the energetic students and teachers of Sandy Bay Secondary School who helped plant a total of 93 plants “.

Here’s what went into the ground:

13 Ixoras

12 Cane Palms

1 Butter Cup (a solo star

50 Grape Plants

12 Coconuts

5 Sea Grapes

Each plant adds to the legacy of the 260th Anniversary of the St. Vincent Botanical Garden — preserving nature and celebrating our heritage.