On Thursday, May 25, students at the Kingstown Anglican School were shown a video about the various career opportunities available in the fishery industry.
Julian Bradshaw, a fisherman with over forty-five (45) years of experience in the industry, imparted his knowledge in the Fisheries Conference Room during the presentation.
Students were given a tour of the Kingstown Fish Market and participated in a fish filet competition between fish purveyors.
On Monday, September 29th, 2023, these events took place as part of the 46th annual Fisherman’s Day celebrations.
