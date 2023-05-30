On Thursday, May 25, students at the Kingstown Anglican School were shown a video about the various career opportunities available in the fishery industry.

Julian Bradshaw, a fisherman with over forty-five (45) years of experience in the industry, imparted his knowledge in the Fisheries Conference Room during the presentation.

Students were given a tour of the Kingstown Fish Market and participated in a fish filet competition between fish purveyors.

On Monday, September 29th, 2023, these events took place as part of the 46th annual Fisherman’s Day celebrations.