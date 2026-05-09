Students Offer Gift of Touch to Expectant Mothers

In a beautiful gesture of care and community spirit, the SVG School of Continuing Education has partnered with the Belair Health Centre to deliver a truly special Mother’s Day experience for expectant mothers.

As Mother’s Day approaches, the initiative brings together student therapists and healthcare professionals to offer complimentary prenatal massage sessions to pregnant patients—creating a moment of relaxation, appreciation, and holistic care during an important stage of life.

The collaboration highlights the school’s commitment to hands-on learning and community engagement, while also reinforcing the Health Centre’s dedication to maternal wellness. Under the careful supervision of trained instructors and healthcare staff, students apply safe, gentle massage techniques specifically designed to support the unique needs of pregnancy. These sessions help to ease common discomforts such as back pain, swelling, and muscle tension, while also promoting emotional well-being.

For many of the mothers, the experience goes beyond physical relief. It offers a rare opportunity to pause, unwind, and feel celebrated. Soft music, calming oils, and a warm, welcoming environment transform the clinical setting into a sanctuary of care and appreciation.

“This initiative is about more than massage,” shared the Chief Operating Officer from the SVG School of Continuing Education, Miss Nzinga Sergeant. “It’s about honoring mothers, supporting maternal health, and giving our students a meaningful way to serve their community.”

Staff at the Belair Health Centre echoed similar sentiments, noting that partnerships like these strengthen the connection between education and healthcare, while directly benefiting patients. Staff Nurse at the Belair Health Centre, Zakiyah Mofford, collaborated and facilitated the activity’s success.

As smiles filled the room and gratitude flowed freely, the event stood as a reminder of the power of collaboration and compassion. This Mother’s Day, the simple act of touch became a powerful expression of care—one that both nurtured mothers and inspired the next generation of wellness professionals.

The organizers hope this initiative will become an annual tradition, continuing to uplift mothers and families across the community for years to come.