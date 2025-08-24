Students to use AI in CXC assessments from 2026

Students will be allowed to use artificial intelligence in their school assessments from next year, but will need to follow specific guidelines when doing so.

The development was announced by officials from the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) who were in the Cayman Islands on Friday, 15 Aug., for the release ceremony of the 2025 exam results across the Caribbean.

CXC Director of Operations Nicole Manning said hat from 2026 onwards, candidates, particularly those doing school-based assessments, will be allowed to use artificial intelligence in their work.

“There is a standard that students need to abide by,” she said.

“It’s there to protect you, as well as to help you to understand – not only the students, their parents, but also teachers. So instead of persons trying to find out how to use AI, we have shared how to reference AI. … We feel very good that we are able to offer this to the region and we are encouraging everyone to go through and to utilise it.”

Students in May/June 2025 exams made a particularly good showing in information technology, recording a pass rate of 98% and grade 1s increasing from 30% to 47%. The pass rate for industrial technology (building) dropped from 98% to 92%, but the percentage of top grades increased from 7% to 37%.