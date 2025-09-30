Study exposes ‘Direct Evidence’ linking Covid ‘Jabs’ to turbo cancer

An explosive new study has uncovered what experts are hailing as the “first direct evidence” that proves Covid mRNA “vaccines” cause deadly turbo cancers

For years, health officials and Big Pharma insisted it was “impossible” for mRNA COVID injections to alter human DNA.

Any suggestion otherwise was smeared as “misinformation,” and those who raised concerns were labelled “conspiracy theorists.”

That narrative has just collapsed.

A new case report, authored by world-renowned experts, documents the “first direct” molecular evidence that mRNA “vaccine” material integrated into the genome of a young woman who developed aggressive stage IV bladder cancer within a year of completing a Moderna three-dose regimen.

The study was co-authored by Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. John Catanzaro, and Nicolas Hulscher, MPH.

The findings, published in a McCullough Foundation Focal Points report, expose what public health authorities long denied: synthetic mRNA can embed itself in human DNA.

The patient, a 31-year-old woman, developed fast-moving, deadly bladder cancer months after vaccination.

The fast-developing and aggressive cancers have been dubbed “turbo cancers” by leading oncologists.

Comprehensive sequencing revealed a 20-base-pair Spike gene segment integrated into chromosome 19, aligning with a Pfizer plasmid reference sequence.

Multi-omic profiling showed activation of known cancer drivers (KRAS, NRAS, PIK3CA) and collapse of DNA repair pathways.

The study links “vaccine” mRNA material directly to tumor development, offering a biological mechanism behind the explosion of “turbo cancers” reported worldwide.

Lead author Hulscher described the discovery as “striking,” warning that it blows apart years of government and media reassurances.

Regulators already admit vaccine vials contain excess DNA fragments.

Independent labs have flagged contamination and integration risks before.

Reports of aggressive post-vaccine cancers have skyrocketed since the rollout.

Together, these findings reveal what critics long suspected: mRNA technology may not only damage the immune system but alter the human genome itself.

For years, mainstream outlets and public health agencies dismissed concerns with no scientific proof, just slogans like “safe and effective” and “trust the science.”

Now, with direct evidence of genomic integration, that messaging has been exposed as hollow propaganda.

McCullough and colleagues call for an immediate withdrawal of all mRNA products, warning the technology poses a “danger too great to ignore.”

If one young woman’s DNA shows mRNA vaccine integration linked to cancer, how many more cases are out there undetected?

And why have regulators failed to conduct the basic genomic safety studies critics demanded from the start?

This case is a red flag for the world.

The collapse of the official narrative is here, and the fight for accountability is only just beginning.