Study reveals most searched English slang words 2025

Most searched for slang words:

1. 6-7 (141 000 searches) – There is no literal meaning to six seven. Its absurdity is the point, making it a prime example of “brainrot” internet humor where the randomness itself becomes funny. It originates from the song “Doot Doot (6 7)” by Skrilla. LaMelo Ball a basketball player created a trending video about being 6 feet 7 inches tall using the song. Kids and teens scream and chant it often paired with exaggerated hand gestures.

2. Bop (115 000 searches) – A person with many sexual partners(bops around from person to person). Someone who presents oneself online in a way that is thought of as immodest. A derogatory word often used in cyberbullying.

3. Mogging (79 000 searches) – outclassing someone else by appearing more attractive, skillful or successful. Looksmaxxing (16 000 searches) has a similar meaning that is also a trending slang word this year.

4. Huzz (61 000 searches) – refers to attractive girl or a group of girls. A replacement for ‘boo’ and ‘pookie’. Somebody you want to impress. This slang had a more derogatory meaning ‘h–s’, but that has changed.

5. Chopped (59 000 searches) – this term has become a synonym for something that is ugly, undesirable or unattractive.

6. Big back (57 000 searches) – refers to someone with a large physique. Someone who is seen as gluttonous or out of shape. It’s less about literal size and more about poking fun at behavior, like hogging food or being sluggish.

7. Glazing (49 000 searches) – means to praise someone excessively and insincerely. A way to call out behavior where excessive flattery is used.

8. Zesty (44 000 searches) – someone who is lively, exciting or energetic.

9. Fanum tax (36 000 searches) – playfully taking a portion of a friend’s food. The streamer Fanum began this trend.

10. Green FN (34 000 searches) – refers to a guaranteed win. Describes something amazing and highly desirable. Often said after an exceptional shot or throw in basketball. The term originates from the NBA 2K video game series, where a perfectly timed shot is marked by the color green.

11. Delulu (32 000 searches) – short for delusional. It describes someone with unrealistic expectations, especially about crushes, relationships, or fantasies (thinking a celebrity will date them).

12. Clanker (29 000 searches) – is a derogatory term for robots and AI technology. An example would be “having to talk to a clanker” would mean talking with a chat bot.

13. Ohio (24 000 searches) – refers to anything that is strange or absurd.

14. Slop (21 000 searches) – describes low effort AI generated content.

15. Aura farming (18 000 searches) -refers to a behavior (often referencing anime characters) where a person does something for the sake of looking cool.

A spokesperson for Unscramblerer.com commented on the findings: “Popular slang in 2025 continues to be heavily influenced by TikTok, Instagram, gaming, streaming, Gen Z and Alpha online communities. Trends from social media spread rapidly via memes and viral challenges. Fueled by technology our language adapts to new slang trends more rapidly than ever. Slang is a fascinating and fun mirror of our culture.”

Research was conducted by word finding experts at Unscramblerer.com.

We analyzed 01.01.2025 -30.09.2025 search data from Google Trends for terms related to slang words.

Methodology: We used Google Trends to discover the top trending slang terms and Ahrefs to find the number of searches. Most popular slang terms can be discovered in Google Trends through the keyword ‘meaning’. People will hear or read slang terms and search for the meaning of the term(example ‘mogging meaning’). Ahrefs shows many variations of meaning searches like ‘slang’ or ‘trend'(example ‘mogging slang’) and similar keyword combinations(example ‘ what does demure mean’). We added up 150 search variations of top slang terms.