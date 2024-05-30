SVG’s PM Receives Japan’s Prestigious Order of the Rising Sun Award

Japanese Government Recognizes St. Vincent’s Prime Minister with Order of the Rising Sun Award

St Vincent’s Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has been honored with one of Japan’s most esteemed national awards, the Order of the Rising Sun.

The accolade was presented by Japanese Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hosaka Yasushi on Tuesday, during the Fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States held in Antigua and Barbuda.

The Order of the Rising Sun, established in 1875 by the Emperor of Japan, ranks as the country’s third highest honor.

It was awarded to Gonsalves in the form of a Grand Cordon class medal, the highest rank available within the order.

This prestigious award is typically bestowed upon individuals who have made outstanding contributions to public welfare and the international community.

The medal is renowned for its design, featuring rays of sunlight emanating from the rising sun, symbolizing energy as potent as the sun itself.