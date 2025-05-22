Submit Proposals for Caribbean Tourism Awards

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS: CARIBBEAN CREATIVE TOURISM AWARDS

The Ministry of Tourism invites all tourism and creative industry stakeholders in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to submit proposals for the inaugural Caribbean Creative Tourism Awards, launched by the Creative Tourism Network® in collaboration with UNESCO Transcultura.

These awards aim to recognise excellence in Caribbean tourism offerings that are deeply rooted in local cultures and entrepreneurial spirit. They celebrate initiatives that showcase the region’s rich cultural diversity and innovative approaches to tourism.

Applicants can submit their projects in the following categories:

Best Caribbean Creative Destination

Best Caribbean Creative Tourism Strategy (implemented or theoretical)

Best Caribbean Creative Tourism Experiences

Best Caribbean Creative Accommodations (B&Bs, hostels, hotels, resorts, campsites, eco- lodges, etc.)

Best Caribbean Creative Tourism Event

Best Caribbean Creative Travel Agency / Tour Operator / Travel Organizer / Travel Consultant

Best Caribbean Artist Residency / Creative Hub

Best Caribbean Creative Services

Best Caribbean Creative Tourism Promotion Campaign

Submissions should highlight how the initiative contributes to the development of creative tourism in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, emphasising authenticity, innovation, and community engagement.

Submission Details:

Deadline: June 1, 2025

Submission Link: Creative Tourism Network® Submission Portal

The Ministry encourages all eligible stakeholders in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to seize this opportunity to gain international recognition for their contributions to creative tourism. Participation in these awards not only showcases our nation’s cultural richness but also aligns with our commitment to sustainable and inclusive tourism development.

The Ministry encourage all stakeholders to join come together to celebrate and promote the vibrant cultural tapestry of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on the global stage.