Successful N.Y mission for Vincy Mas 2027

Successful New York Mission Builds Momentum for Vincy Mas 2027 “Road to 50”

Minister of Sports, Culture and the Creative Industries, the Hon. Kaschaka Cupid, has concluded a successful visit to New York as part of a delegation promoting Vincy Mas 2027 under the theme “Road to 50.”

The visit formed part of efforts to strengthen engagement with Vincentians in the diaspora, promote greater participation in Vincy Mas 2027 and build international momentum as St. Vincent and the Grenadines prepares to commemorate 50 years since the historic transition of Carnival from the traditional pre-Lenten period to the June-July celebrations.

A major component of the visit was a successful media briefing held at the Consulate General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in New York and hosted by Consul General Mr. Patel Matthews.

The briefing provided an opportunity to share the vision for Vincy Mas 2027 with the Vincentian diaspora and discuss the importance of overseas Vincentians in promoting and participating in the milestone celebrations.

Joining Minister Cupid at the media briefing was Senior Advisor for Diaspora Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, Ms. Sharon Jones. Her department used the opportunity to launch an exciting new digital initiative: the official Diaspora Registration QR Code. The QR code will serve as the department’s primary data-collection tool, helping it to identify and better connect with Vincentians living in the diaspora.

Also participating in the briefing were Director of Sales in the USA working with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, Mr. Richard MacLeish; Deputy Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), Mr. Colin Graham; Vincy Day USA Representative, Mr. Gary “Tunkak” Edwards; Chairman of the New York Vincy Mas Launch Committee, Mr. Atiba Williams.

The discussions highlighted the importance of Vincy Mas not only as St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ premier cultural festival, but also as an important contributor to tourism, the creative industries, entrepreneurship and wider economic activity.

Other members of the delegation included Chief Executive Officer of the CDC, Mr. Rodney Small; Chairperson of the National Lotteries Authority Board, Mrs. Luann Haddaway; and National Lotteries Authority Board Member, Mrs. Delisia DeFreitas.

The delegation also attended the Vincy Day USA Picnic at Heckscher State Park in Long Island, the largest annual gathering of Vincentians outside of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The event provided an important platform to connect directly with thousands of Vincentians and friends of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and to promote the vision for Vincy Mas 2027.

The CDC is seeking to use the “Road to 50” campaign to deepen engagement with the Vincentian diaspora and encourage Vincentians overseas to become ambassadors for the festival, return home for the celebrations and introduce new audiences to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The campaign will also seek to showcase the country’s music, mas, calypso, steel pan, creative talent, heritage and hospitality while strengthening the contribution of Vincy Mas to national development.

The New York mission was considered a success, with the delegation able to engage directly with members of the diaspora, tourism and cultural stakeholders and the organisers of the Vincy Day USA Picnic while delivering a unified message about the significance of the upcoming milestone.

The visit represents the beginning of a wider effort to build momentum towards what is expected to be a significant celebration of Vincentian culture and creativity in 2027.

The delegation returned to St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday following the successful conclusion of the New York visit.