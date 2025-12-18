Sugar Cane Club Hotel Unveils New Culinary Leadership

Sugar Cane Club Hotel & Spa is delighted to announce a dynamic new chapter in its culinary and guest experience journey. Launching May 1, 2026 Sugar Cane Club will transition from an all-inclusive resort to a boutique hotel experience rooted in relaxation, culture, culinary excellence, and well-being.

As part of its repositioning into one of Barbados’ most intimate boutique wellness sanctuaries, the entity proudly welcomed newly appointed Group Culinary Director, Chef Jeremy Dupire, and Executive Chef, Deepak Patwal, two globally accomplished chefs whose talent and vision will redefine dining at Sugar Cane Club.

Introducing Chef Jeremy Dupire — Group Culinary Director

At the helm of the culinary transformation, is Chef Jeremy Dupire, a seasoned international chef whose expertise spans continents and cuisines.

Hailing “French to the bone” from Nice, France, Chef Jeremy’s passion for food began at home, inspired by the refined palate and creativity of his mother. His experience includes launching more than 12 successful restaurants worldwide, owning and operating his own restaurant in Avignon, and being featured twice in Forbes Magazine (2015 & 2022).

Since his serendipitous arrival in Barbados in 2014, Chef Jeremy has become a driving force in elevating the island’s gastronomic landscape. Chef Jeremy now leads the culinary vision for Sugar Cane Club and the wider group, bringing creativity, elegance, and a commitment to quality that aligns seamlessly with its new direction.



Introducing Chef Deepak Patwal — Executive Chef

Joining Chef Jeremy in reimagining the gastronomic identity at Sugar Cane Hotel is Executive Chef Deepak Patwal, a culinary leader with nearly 20 years of global experience.

Trained at the prestigious Metropolitan Hotel Nikko in New Delhi, Chef Patwal has honed his craft in kitchens across India, Singapore, Indonesia, the Middle East. His cooking blends classic techniques with vibrant international influences, celebrating local ingredients while delivering bold, authentic, flavour-first dishes.

Chef Patwal leads the culinary teams at Sugar Cane Club Hotel & Spa and Sand Street Bistro, infusing both kitchens with creativity, passion, and global perspective.

A New Era Begins:

Sugar Cane Club Hotel & Spa is embarking on a transformational journey. As global travellers seek deeper authenticity, meaningful experiences, and wellness-centered escapes, the hotel is excited to announce a significant shift in its guest experience and service model.

The harmony between the resort’s new boutique concept and the culinary expertise of Chef Dupire and Chef Patwal introduces a distinctive new signature at Sugar Cane Club: flavour-forward, globally inspired cuisine with a mindful approach to wellness.