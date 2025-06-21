Preliminary results of the 2025 Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) indicate that 1,470 students (87.34%) met the prescribed standard, a slight decrease from last year’s 87.68%. This group includes 722 males and 748 females, reflecting continued strong participation and achievement across genders.

The top ten places were awarded to students from the following schools:

Sugar Mill Academy Saj Christophe Caesa, Sugar Mill Academy Azeir Kai Lewis, Sugar Mill Academy Ezron Nathanael Quashie, St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Soy Maval Toney, Lowman’s Leeward Anglican Korey Micah Lavia, New Grounds Primary Mason Rayshaud Williams, Sion Hill Government Raffique Taj Latchman, Sugar Mill Academy Adrina Niyoca Ledger, Kingstown Preparatory Blossom Petal Mc Calmon, Sugar Mill Academy Rio Jay Marks-Dasent

The highest average score for the 2025 CPEA was an impressive 99.20%, achieved by Saj Caesar of Sugar Mill Academy, who emerged as this year’s top student.

Outstanding subject performances in the External Assessment included perfect scores (100%) in the following areas:

Mathematics: Saj Caesar (Sugar Mill Academy), Mason Williams (New Grounds Primary), Daena Caine (St. Mary’s Roman Catholic)

Science: Raffique Latchman (Sion Hill Government)

Language Arts: Saj Caesar (Sugar Mill Academy), Korey Lavia (Lowmans Leeward Anglican), Mason Williams (New Grounds Primary), Azeir Lewis (Sugar Mill Academy), Miguel Teruel-Marrero (St. Mary’s Roman Catholic), Daena Caine (St. Mary’s Roman Catholic)

Social Studies: Korey Lavia (Lowmans Leeward Anglican), Soy Toney (St. Mary’s Roman Catholic), Ronique Charles (Lowman’s Leeward Anglican), Ezron Quashie (Sugar Mill Academy), Adrina Ledger (Sugar Mill Academy), Rohi Browne (Sugar Mill Academy), Rio Marks-Dasent (Sugar Mill Academy), Jacob Hornsey (Sugar Mill Academy), Aden Dells (Sugar Mill Academy), Huwilus Michael (Fitz Hughes Government), Jalicia Richardson (Questelles Government)

The CPEA evaluates students through two main components: The External Assessment, comprising multiple-choice tests in Mathematics, Science, Language Arts, and Social Studies; and the School-Based Assessment, which includes a Project, Writing Portfolio, Book Report, Teacher Tests, Pupil-Made Tests, and Can-Do-Skills exercises across the same subject areas.

The CPEA is scored out of 500 marks, with the School-Based Assessment accounting for 40% (200 marks) and the External Assessment for 60% (300 marks). Students must achieve at least 50% of the total possible marks to meet the required standard.

The final examinations took place on 14 and 15 May 2025, and its completion marked a significant milestone in the academic journey of our young learners. This year, 1,689 students registered for the CPEA, with 1,682 students sitting the final examinations.

The Ministry of Education extends heartfelt congratulations to all students for their hard work and dedication. We also express our sincere gratitude to head teachers, teachers, other school staff, parents, and all stakeholders for their invaluable support throughout this process.