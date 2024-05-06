Sunrise Airways Announces Network Expansion in Eastern Caribbean

Sunrise Airways unveiled a significant enlargement of its flight network, introducing new intra-regional routes that link four Eastern Caribbean locations: Antigua, Dominica, St. Kitts, and St. Lucia. Starting May 25, 2024, these routes will be serviced by Embraer 120 (EMB-120) twin-turboprop planes, each accommodating up to 30 passengers.

Sunrise Airways Chairman and CEO, Philippe Bayard, commented on the new flights, saying: “All of us at Sunrise Airways have cherished each new route that we’ve inaugurated over the 12-year history of our airline. This latest expansion, though, is extra special as it brings the mission we started in the Western Caribbean, to better connect our islands under our One Caribbean concept, to the Eastern Caribbean in the biggest way yet. Fittingly as regards to our name, it’s truly the dawn of a new day for intra-regional air travel within the Eastern Caribbean.”

The new services will be available six days a week, excluding Tuesdays. There will be two daily flights between Antigua and Dominica, and between Antigua and St. Kitts. Additionally, a daily flight will connect Antigua and St. Lucia.

“With two rotations per-day, our new Antigua, Dominica, and St. Kitts flights offer travelers in those markets tremendous flexibility,” noted Bayard. “At the same time, our new Antigua–St. Lucia service stands out as the only direct flight connecting two of the Caribbean’s most popular tourist destinations. This creates exciting new options for multi-destination travel combining the sizzle of Antigua with the Creole savoir-faire of St. Lucia for the first time.”

This expansion follows Sunrise Airways’ previous announcement in October 2023 of initiating its first flights to and from Miami. Currently, the airline operates routes to 12 gateways in six destinations across the Caribbean and Central America, including Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Panama City, and St. Maarten. Plans are underway for further expansion in the Eastern Caribbean in 2024 and beyond.