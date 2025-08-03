Sunrise Airways, through its regional flight expansion, has launched a new route from St Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport to St Vincent and other Eastern Caribbean islands.

These new flights, which began operating on 27 July, are part of a significant regional initiative by the rapidly growing Sunrise Airways.

The new non-stop flight from St Maarten to St Vincent is debuting with launch fares from $199.

The lowest launch fare is on the new St Maarten-St Kitts service, starting at $79. Flights to Tortola, Antigua, and Dominica are available from $99, while new routes to Saint Lucia, St Vincent, and Grenada are debuting with launch fares from $199.

These additions represent a meaningful boost to intra-Caribbean air travel, with Sunrise making island hopping from St Maarten easier than ever.