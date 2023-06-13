Superyacht Alfa Nero to be auctioned on Friday in Antigua

The Russian Superyacht, which has been left in Antigua and Barbuda waters since February of last year, will finally be sold at auction.

The sale will start at 10 o’clock, and those who will bid on the luxury yacht have already gone through the due diligence process.

After the Russian attack of Ukraine, the US put the Alfa Nero on a list of things that could not be bought or sold.

It is thought to have been bought by Andrey Guryev, a Russian fertilizer tycoon who has been put under sanctions. Guryev has denied this claim.

The Russian ship became the property of Antigua and Barbuda when it was given a flag in the middle of April.

Environmentalists in St. Johns say that the boat was putting the marina’s environment in danger and was also racking up debts for crew/staff, WIOC refueling, provisioning, and some repair.

The government wanted to sell the Alfa Nero as soon as possible for $80 million.