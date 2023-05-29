Support to Haiti from World Bank valued at nearly two billion dollars

According to the World Bank, as of May of this year, its portfolio in Haiti was US$1.25 billion, with 18 active projects and 38% of that budget going toward infrastructure, which supports territorial balances and climate change adaptation.

Following a high-level delegation’s visit to the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) last week, which included meetings with the prime minister, Dr. Ariel Henry, and other stakeholders, the Washington-based financial institution made its announcement.

The World Bank Group (WBG) has reaffirmed its commitment to the socioeconomic development of Haiti, according to a statement from the organization. The delegation, which was led by Ayat Soliman, Regional Director for Strategies and Operations, and included Lilia Burunciuc, Country Director for the Caribbean, also discussed future engagements with the nation.

It stated that discussions on potential priorities under a new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) that will direct WBG support to Haiti’s development efforts over the following five years were held with the various stakeholders, including members of the Haiti Central Bank.

The Framework expands on the successes and insights from the World Bank Group’s ongoing activities.

According to Finance Minister Michel Patrick Boisvert, “We have made remarkable progress in the areas of governance, agriculture, education, health coverage, disaster management, and access to basic infrastructure like rural transport, water, and sanitation.” This is in large part due to the World Bank Group’s significant financial and technical support.

“Within the next five years, the World Bank Group should be able to successfully interact with the nation thanks to this new cooperation framework. These consultations help the government, according to him, “ensure that the new partnership structure is well in line with the demands of the nation and our established priorities.

According to the World Bank, Haiti faces significant structural issues that are challenging to address in the midst of a protracted political and institutional crisis.

It claimed that urgently addressing governance weaknesses and enhancing transparency are necessary given the rapidly deteriorating political, economic, social, and security situation in Haiti.

Along with establishing entry sites for longer-term strategic partnerships to address the underlying causes of fragility and growth prospects, it is also necessary to strengthen fundamentally important services and economic opportunities.

According to the World Bank, recent political unrest, rising gang violence, natural disasters one after another, and disease outbreaks have all contributed to Haiti’s vulnerability.

Burunciuc added, “Together, we should identify opportunities to help Haiti address its challenges, for the benefit of its people.” Burunciuc said the dialogue between Haitian authorities and development partners is a critical step to investigate avenues to escaping the crisis-fragility trap.

The main objective of the Framework is to assist Haiti at this pivotal point in its history in locating routes for reestablishing efficient governance, maintaining essential public services, and starting to grow.

“Preserving the livelihoods of vulnerable groups is an important short-term priority in the current fragile context,” said Soliman, who made her first trip to Haiti since being appointed. “At the same time, we must support the government to initiate reforms to address core drivers of fragility and other binding constraints to development and growth.”

The reestablishment of stability in Haiti is a crucial first step in a larger transition process to reestablish trust between the populace and the government, end the cycle of recurring crises and unrest, and involve civil society, youth, and the private sector in moving the nation toward a more stable and prosperous future.

The World Bank’s regional vice-presidency in charge of Latin America and the Caribbean has made assisting Haiti’s growth and enhancing the living conditions of the most vulnerable a top priority, Soliman continued.

The World Bank delegation also pleaded with international partners to assist the government in restoring security, as the lack of it is the main issue that Haitians face on a daily basis and is having an immeasurable negative impact on the nation in the form of violent deaths, kidnappings, lost jobs, and the emigration of many highly qualified and professional individuals.

During the visit, the World Bank and the Haitian government also signed a grant agreement worth US$80 million for the Decentralized Sustainable and Resilient Rural Water and Sanitation Project, which aims to improve access to basic sanitation services and inclusive, resilient, and sustainable potable water services in the nation’s small towns and rural communities.

According to Rosemond Pradel, minister of public works, transportation, and communications, “World Bank support in infrastructure is paramount in Haiti as it contributes to improved access to essential services and goods, all-weather connectivity, and sustainable growth.”

According to Pradel, the development of digital infrastructure, improved access to water and sanitation, renewable energy, and road and airport infrastructure are some of the top initiatives supported by the World Bank. These are crucial transformative sectors for the revival of the local economy.

Source : CMC