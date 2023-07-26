Suriname: 2 children die after inhaling deadly chemical used to treat lice

In Suriname, a six-year-old girl and her three-year-old brother died after ingesting a deadly chemical intended to cure their head lice.

Maloncia and her younger brother Emiliano were brought unconscious to the University Hospital by their stepmother on Sunday, according to authorities.

Doctors notified authorities that the 37-year-old lady claimed her stepchildren fell unconscious after she treated their head lice with a home cure.

According to local media, the woman allegedly used a combination of the chemical malathion and shampoo.

Malathion is a typical insecticide used to control mosquitoes and other agricultural insects.

According to police, Maloncia fell on the floor immediately after receiving treatment and wounded her face.

Police interviewed the stepmother before releasing her.